Bellator 248: Michael 'Venom' Page beats Ross Houston by unanimous decision

2:03 Michael 'Venom' Page sends a message to current welterweight champion Douglas Lima. Michael 'Venom' Page sends a message to current welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Michael 'Venom' Page has called out welterweight champion Douglas Lima after beating Ross Houston by unanimous decision as Bellator became the first promotion to hold a major MMA event in France.

In a workmanlike display from Page (18-1), the welterweight was made to go the distance for only the fourth time in his professional career by Houston (8-1), the former Cage Warriors champion making his Bellator debut.

The 175-pound catchweight match-up started brightly for Houston with some early success, taking Page down in round one, but the Scot couldn't unload any significant ground and pound from top position. Round two saw Page counter a takedown and land some big ground strikes of his own, including one that connected with the back of Houston's head. Referee Todd Anderson halting the action to allow Houston to recover.

Page continued to land the better punches in the final round but it was a very scrappy encounter and the French fans that were allowed to attend showed their frustrations with a chorus of boos aimed towards both fighters. The judges gave the fight to MVP, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, handing Houston his first first defeat of his professional career.

During his post-fight interview, Page made his intentions clear by calling out the man to inflict his only defeat in MMA so far, current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

"Everyone knows the answer to that," Page said. "Only one person has given me my defeat. Wherever you go, middleweight, I'll find you. Light heavyweight, I'll find you. Heavyweight, I'll find you. That's the rematch I want."

Lima is scheduled to face Gegard Mousasi on October 29 for Bellator's vacant middleweight title - live on Sky Sports.

In the night's other fights welterweight Oliver Enkamp (10-2) secure a first-round submission finish of Emmanuel Dawa (9-4) , via a Japanese necktie submission. German lightweight Alan Omer (24-6) beat England's Ryan Scope (10-4) on his Bellator debut and former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Mads Burnell (14-3) beat Darko Banovic (15-8) with a first-round TKO.

Johnson beats Kongo in Euro Series

Timothy Johnson spoiled Cheick Kongo's homecoming by defeating the Frenchman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) in the main event of Bellator Europe 10 in the Accor Arena. Johnson was looking to exacted revenge over Kongo after a TKO defeat to the 45-year old at Bellator 208 in 2018.

In the first round Johnson took advantage from a mistimed leg kick from Kongo to take his opponent on the canvas and delivered a flurry of punches. In the second, Kongo took control of Johnson on the canvas and with both fighters visibly tired heading into the third, both clinched for most of the round against the fence.

It was Johnson's third win in a row and makes him to a contender for Ryan Bader's heavyweight title. Bader hasn't defended his crown since last December against Kongo, which ended after an accidental eye poke.

"I sure hope [a title shot is next]," Johnson said in his post-fight interview. "I think every athlete has got their little window when things start lining up for them. I think the past three or four performances have showed myself that I might be in it right now and it might not come back around again."

The performance of the night in Paris came from Yves Landu (16-8) on his Bellator debut. The Frenchman delivered a highlight reel flying-knee knockout to Terry Brazier in the first round. After the fight, Landu was clearly in the mood to celebrate showing off some impressive dance moves!

Bellator 248: Page vs. Houston Main Card Results

Michael 'Venom' Page (18-1) defeated Ross Houston (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Oliver Enkamp (10-2) defeated Emmanuel Dawa (9-4) via submission (Japanese necktie) at 4:10 of round one

Alan Omer (24-6) defeated Ryan Scope (10-4) via TKO (punches) at 1:46 of round one

Mads Burnell (14-3) defeated Darko Banovic (15-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:13 of round one

Bellator Europe 10: Johnson vs. Kongo Main Card Results

Tim Johnson (15-6) defeated Cheick Kongo (31-10-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Saul Rogers (14-3) defeated Arbi Mezhidov (13-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:38 of round one

Preliminary Card Results:

Yves Landu (16-8) defeated Terry Brazier (11-4) via KO (flying knee) at 2:18 of round one

Fabacary Diatta (7-0) defeated Dominique Wooding (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lucie Bertaud (3-2) defeated Maguy Berchel (10-5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Ciaran Clarke (3-0) defeated Jean N'Doye (8-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Watch Chris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencova live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am on Friday October 16.