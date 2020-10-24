Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov maintained his unbeaten record with a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after successfully defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov extended his unbeaten record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over Gaethje in Abu Dhabi.

It was his third successful title defence, having previously beaten Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and first fight without his father and coach, Abdulmanap, who died from complications caused by coronavirus earlier this year.

In an emotional post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov said: "Today I want to say this is my last fight.

"No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC comes to me about Justin [Gaethje] I spoke with my mother for three days.

"She didn't want me to fight without my father. I promised to her this was going to be my last fight and if I give her my word, I have to follow through with this.

"There is only one thing I want from UFC, to put me as No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve it."

