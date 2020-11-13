Bellator 252: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire knocks out Pedro Carvalho

3:17 The highlights from Bellator 252 including the main event between Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Pedro Carvalho The highlights from Bellator 252 including the main event between Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Pedro Carvalho

Featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire scored a thunderous victory against Pedro Carvalho on Thursday night at Bellator 252.

The 33-year-old Brazilian put on a dominant display in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut to move into the semi-finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament.

Next up, he will face Emmanuel Sanchez in the final four, who overcame Daniel Weichel with a unanimous decision from the judges.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Yaroslav Amosov, Aaron Pico and Keri Taylor Melendez.

Results

Main Card

Patricio "Pitbull" (31-4) defeated Pedro Carvalho (11-4) via KO (punch) at 2:10 of round one

Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) defeated Logan Storley (11-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) defeated Daniel Weichel (40-12) via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico (7-3) defeated John de Jesus (13-9) via KO (punch) at 4:12 of round two

Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) defeated Emilee King (4-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of round one

Manny Muro (12-6) defeated Devin Powell (10-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo (5-0) defeated Schyler Sootho (4-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan (4-0) defeated Andrew Salas (6-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Roman Faraldo (4-0) defeated Pat Casey (6-4) via (TKO) punches at 2:30 of round two

Trevor Gudde (2-1) defeated Khonry Gracie (2-2) via TKO (knee) at 3:28 of round three