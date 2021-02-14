UFC 258: Kamaru Usman successfully defends UFC welterweight title, stopping Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington during a press conference for UFC 245 - AP

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title against former training partner and friend Gilbert Burns with his 13th consecutive UFC victory.

Usman (18-1) defended his title for the third time and produced another resourceful, clever performance that ended with a fierce display of power to stop Burns (19-4).

Only Anderson Silva, who won 16 straight fights as the UFC's long-reigning middleweight champion, has won more consecutive UFC bouts than Usman, who also tied Khabib Nurmagomedov's mark for the second-most consecutive wins to start a UFC career. Usman joined six fighters have racked up 13 straight UFC victories.

0:48 Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns with punches 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258, retaining his welterweight title with his 13th consecutive UFC victory Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns with punches 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258, retaining his welterweight title with his 13th consecutive UFC victory

And after the fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wasted no time calling out previous opponent Jorge Masvidal. The two met in July last year at UFC 251, with Masvidal taking the fight with only six days notice. Usman earned a unanimous decision win, but the 33-year old wasn't satisfied with how the fight went and now wants a rematch.

"That fight - he had a built-in excuse, that's the only reason he took that fight, we tried to make that fight twice before he said 'No'. He's been saying no," Usman told reporters.

"The only reason he took that fight on Fight Island is because there was a built-in excuse. He was training the whole time! But he said, 'Oh, I only had six days' notice. So that's why that went that way.' Well, guess what - I'll give you a whole training camp, and this time I will stop him. I promise you.

"That's why I was disappointed in myself that last fight, because I know I could stop him. But with all the circumstances that took place, I just went out there and dominated him from start to finish. So this time I will stop him if he wants to step up. But I guarantee you, he doesn't want to. He's going to be quiet."

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki responded to Usman's offer for a rematch, stating the following on Twitter: