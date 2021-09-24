WATCH: Warwickshire vs Somerset in County Championship LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the final day of the season live Watch the final day of the season live

Live action from the final day of the County Championship season. Can Warwickshire win and claim the title, or will Somerset hold out to deny them the glory?

A thrilling third-day performance from Lancashire on Thursday saw them earn what could be a Championship-winning victory after seeing off title rivals Hampshire by the barest of margins at Aigburth.

However, Warwickshire are one powerful day's cricket away from lifting the title after a strong fightback against Somerset at Edgbaston.

Lancashire's amazing win over Hampshire has left the Bears with a very simple equation. Victory over Somerset will bring the title to Edgbaston for the eighth time in the club's history.

The equation is simple, but forcing victory will be far from simple business for Will Rhodes' side on an excellent batting pitch.

They closed the third day on 179-1 - 157 ahead, so need to press on briskly with the bat on day four to give themselves time to try to take 10 wickets on a batter-friendly surface.

