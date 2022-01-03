Paul Craig aiming to bow out on a high in the UFC as he plots retirement ahead of his 35th birthday

Scotland's light-heavyweight campaigner Paul Craig endured a frustrating 2021, which saw him fight just once.

But, despite the slow going, he remains committed to retiring from MMA at the age of 35. That birthday is fast approaching - November 27, 2022.

"I'm 34 years old. I'm losing my hair. I made this kind of deal with myself that I'd like to get to 35. That's my number and I've only got a year left on that," Craig told Sky Sports.

"Last year was a nightmare with everything that happened. But I'm still kind of firm on that number of 35. I just don't see the point of taking damage, for not being at my best."

Can Craig bow out on a high?

Craig's commitment to bowing out may seem surprising in the context of many athletes' apparent longevity in modern times. In football, Cristiano Ronaldo remains prolific as he approaches his 37th birthday and 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is helping AC Milan chase the Italian title.

Of more relevance, the two leading fighters in Craig's division are significantly older than him, but he is realistic about the consequences of taking head shots into his middle age and how past-their-prime fighters can be exploited.

"We've got Jan Blachowicz (ex-champion) who's 38. We've got the new champion (Glover Teixeira) who's 42," he said.

"But I don't want to be the guy who's being used. I've used people, used their fame, but I don't want to be the person being used. But… you ask my coach, you ask my family, they'll probably tell you I'm fighting until I'm 42."

Craig in action against Jamahal Hill at UFC 263 last summer

Perhaps a change of momentum in 2022 will lead Craig to extend his timeframe. Six months ago he secured what seemed a game-changing knockout win over Jamahal Hill, but waiting on his mooted opponent and three-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson proved a miscalculation.

"I was meant to fight Gustafsson in London and he got injured," Craig said. "Then the card got moved to America. And the UFC said to me, 'Gus is injured. Do you want to wait for Gus? Or do you want another fighter?'.

"Now I worked really hard to get up the rankings. I've fought everyone they've put in front of me. I've been a company man. And having a name like Gustafsson on your record - he's been the face of the UFC, after fighting Jon Jones and having that close decision, he became a superstar. So we said, 'listen, we're going to wait for Gus'.

"A few months later he was still injured and we said, 'look, we can't be sidelined for a whole year'. Then they offered us December 18, a top-10 opponent, a favourable opponent, but then I couldn't get a visa in time for the US."

Whether or not his UFC career comes to an end with his 35th birthday, Craig (15-4-1) is very enthused about the prospect of getting back into the cage, most likely in the spring.

He added: "I love fighting. I love the fear of the unknown. I love the walkout, the music. I love it, win, lose or draw, the pageantry that goes along with MMA. It's going to be March. There's rumblings that it's potentially going to be London."

Like most fighters and fight fans, Craig is monitoring the movements of two-time UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones has not competed since February 2020 and is expected to resurface in the heavyweight division, but if he chooses to return to the 205-pound fray, Craig would be keen on a contest.

"He (Jones) has got his issues. But he's still the king of the light-heavyweight division. The guys better be ready for him to come back. I'm ready," he said.

While Craig's enthusiasm remains sky high for MMA, he is planning a life beyond the sport. He has won medals representing Scotland in jiu-jitsu and says he will still roll once he concludes his reflexes have waned to the point that striking is dangerous.

"When the young guys I'm sparring in the gym are getting too quick for me," he said. "When MMA, the UFC as a sport, is done because I'm taking on too much damage, martial arts will still be there for me. Once I finish my career in MMA, maybe you'll see me in acting, I don't know, maybe you'll see me in Tesco."

And when all is said and done in his UFC career, Craig is adamant he will hold no bitterness.

"I don't mind, as long as I have memories of being a UFC fighter and I did the best I could do in the time I was given. I was very late coming to the sport at 25. I don't need any money, just memories. I'll be that old guy sitting in a bar saying, 'I used to be a fighter, son'."