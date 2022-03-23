Conor McGregor charged by police after being arrested for dangerous driving in Ireland

Conor McGregor has been arrested and charged for an incident of dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged by Irish police after being arrested for alleged dangerous driving on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, police told Sky Sports: "Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

When will McGregor return to UFC?

Conor McGregor continues his comeback from his broken tibia he suffered from last July. (Pictures: @thenotoriousmma)

McGregor's competitive future was in doubt after he suffered a broken leg during a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last July, although said at Bellator 275 last month he was "almost back" and aiming for a return to the UFC Octagon this summer.

The 33-year-old is confident of securing another title shot in his latest comeback, even though he has been beaten in three of his last four contests, with McGregor setting his sights on moving to welterweight to take on Usman and trying to become the first triple-weight world champion.

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor's callout for at title fight, calling the Irishman a 'clout chaser'.

"I don't take anything that he says seriously because I understand he's just a clout chaser," Usman exclusively told Sky Sports. "He's just looking for clout.

"He likes to attach his name to the guy at the top of the sport, just to announce his resurgence. That's what he does. If he's fighting, he's going to tweet about it. If I'm fighting, he's going to tweet something.

"He just wants to keep his name relevant out there, because obviously his fighting isn't doing the talking anymore. He wants to keep his name out there, that's why his fingers are doing the talking nowadays."