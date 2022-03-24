Jorge Masvidal charged over alleged confrontation with UFC rival Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief by Miami Beach Police following an alleged confrontation with rival Colby Covington.

Police responded to a disturbance outside a steak restaurant on Monday evening, which followed on from Masvidal's recent defeat by Covington, his former friend, in their welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.

According to the Miami Beach Police report, Covington, 34, claimed Masvidal ran up to him and "struck him without notice or warning" with a closed fist to his mouth and eye, suffering a fractured tooth as a result.

Covington stated that Masvidal, 37, had said during the alleged assault that "you shouldn't have been talking about my kids" and also claimed his $90,000 (£70,000) Rolex watch had been damaged.

Following contact with the Miami Beach Police by his legal team, Masvidal surrendered himself into custody on Tuesday evening, when photographs of an injury to his right hand and knuckles were taken.

Masvidal was arrested and charged with felony battery/aggravated/great bodily harm and criminal mischief.