UFC Fight Night 206: Holly Holm loses to Ketlen Vieira after controversial verdict

Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm trade punches in their bantamweight bout

Brazilian Ketlen Vieira stunned former champion Holly Holm in a controversial split decision in their women's bantamweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 206 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The cards went 48-47 across the board, two for Vieira and one for Holm.

However, Holm landed more strikes (188-122) and significant strikes (96-85), and was credited with 10:04 in control time. Holm also scored a knockdown with a sidekick in the fourth round.

Vieira, though, nearly submitted Holm with a standing rear-naked choke in the second round.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I felt [Vieira] had Round 2, but at the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I had won the fight," Holm said afterwards. "So, I'm disappointed. I really don't give her three rounds."

The co-main event of Michel Pereira against Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight encounter delivered plenty of fireworks although there was no thrilling finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player UFC and former boxing champion Holm believes Claressa Shields' bout with Savannah Marshall will be fun to watch UFC and former boxing champion Holm believes Claressa Shields' bout with Savannah Marshall will be fun to watch

Ultimately, the judges preferred the power punches of Pereira, who took a split decision with scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 28-29 to extend his winning streak to five.

Chidi Njokuani delivered a statement win as he defeated Dusko Todorovic in the first round after landing a perfectly-timed elbow, while Jun Yong Park beat Eryk Anders on another split decision in a battle of the middleweight veterans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Holm is excited by the prospect of a return to boxing and facing Katie Taylor Holm is excited by the prospect of a return to boxing and facing Katie Taylor

Tabatha Ricci's grappling proved to be too much for Polyana Viana as all three judges scored their strawweight contest 29-28 in her favour.