UFC 276: Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain middleweight title, targets Alex Pereira next

Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier to retain his middleweight title at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title at UFC 276 while featherweight Alexander Volkanovski came out on top with a one-sided points victory over rival Max Holloway.

Adesanya used his height and reach advantages in expert fashion against Jared Cannonier, employing a ramrod jab and vicious leg kicks to control the distance at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The New Zealander claimed a unanimous points win with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 as he retained his title for a fifth time - and called out Alex Pereira in the octagon afterwards.

Alexander Volkanovski (L) was in ruthless mood during his featherweight contest against Max Holloway

Brazil's Pereira, who holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya in 2016 and 2017, knocked out Sean Strickland on the undercard.

"We know who's next," said Adesanya. "Next time I put you on skates, you're going to get frozen like Elsa."

In the co-feature, Volkanovski outclassed Holloway in their trilogy fight to retain his featherweight crown.

The Australian achieved a 50-45 shutout on all three cards to complete his third win over Holloway.

"I want to be in this octagon as much as possible," said Volkanovski, who suggested he could move up to lightweight to try and win a title in a second weight category.

"I don't think this division itself can keep me busy. I want to move up, go for double champ and I'll keep two divisions busy."