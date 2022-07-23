UFC London: Paddy Pimblett beats Jordan Leavitt via submission after Molly McCann records first-round TKO

Paddy Pimblett secures the win via submission

Paddy Pimblett rocked the O2 Arena on Saturday night as he beat Jordan Leavitt with a second-round submission to continue his ascent as one of the most popular characters in the MMA world.

"The Baddy", who became the first person to stop Leavitt in the American's career, improved his record to 19-3 after forcing the referee to bring the contest to a halt with a rear-naked choke.

Pimblett subsequently paid tribute to his friend Ricky, who committed suicide two days ago, as well as young fan Lee, who was featured on the shirt worn by Molly McCann upon arrival having passed away from leukaemia recently.

"I want to dedicate this fight to little baby Lee, he's a little warrior, more of a fighter than any of us will ever be," he said.

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends had [died]. So Ricky lad, that's for you.

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man, please speak to someone, speak to anyone. I'd rather my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week."

From the first bell Leavitt had been keen to draw on his wrestling strengths to combat the power of Pimblett, who ended the opening round on top after threatening the submission.

A similar theme continued into the second until Pimblett landed a knee to the head before pouncing on the opening to this time lock in the choke for good.

McCann produces emphatic KO

Molly McCann in action against Hannah Goldy

Earlier in the night McCann produced a first-round TKO victory in her women's flyweight bout against Hannah Goldy to make it three straight wins for the Liverpudlian.

The crowd favourite had threatened a repeat of her spinning elbow knockout against Luana Carolina in March when she made contact with the same move to rock Goldy.

From there she sought to capitalise with a flurry of punches to pin her opponent against the fence before putting on the canvas and forcing the referee to step in.

"I don't know if I've ever seen this in combat sport in the UK getting behind female athletes," said McCann of the incredible atmosphere during her post-fight interview. "It's those walkouts - it's that energy which gets you finishes.

"I will not let you down, I'm not Everton Football Club. Have you ever seen lighting strike twice?"

There were also wins for fellow Brits Jai Herbert, Muhammad Mokaev, Nathaniel Wood and Marc Diakiese during the preliminaries.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or via email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. Sky also offers support for viewers and customers, which can be found here.