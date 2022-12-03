James Krause is under investigation for suspicious betting patterns.

Fighters who continue to train under MMA coach James Krause will be banned from taking part in UFC events as an investigation into suspicious betting patterns takes place.

The investigation comes as abnormal betting activity was reported after the UFC featherweight bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5 in which Minner injured his leg after a left kick, Nuerdanbieke finishing the fight with a TKO after 1:07 of the first round.

Darrick Minner has also been released by UFC following the fight.

Krause was the coach of Minner in that fight and because Krause has now had his licence suspended, any fighters who continue to work with him during the investigation will be temporarily suspended from UFC events.

In a statement, UFC said: "Following the fight involving Darrick Minner on November 5, 2022, UFC was informed by sources that suspicious betting patterns had been observed on the fight.

"In the weeks following the fight, UFC has been cooperating with multiple ongoing government investigations into the facts and circumstances surrounding that contest.

"On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner's coach, James Krause, that Krause's license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter.

"UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations.

"Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization.

"Along with the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport.

"Weeks prior to the Minner fight, the organization sent formal notification to all fighters and members of their teams that they and certain other defined "insiders" were prohibited from wagering on UFC events.

"This was an extension of UFC's pre-existing (and since updated) fighter Code of Conduct as well as a recognition of various state, federal, and international laws and regulations expressly prohibiting conduct that threatens the integrity of the sport including, but not limited to, insider betting based on non-public information, fight-fixing, and other such misconduct.

"UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates."

As a result, there has been suspension of some betting in Canada, with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) banning wagers on UFC fights.

"As of Dec. 1, AGLC stopped offering and accepting wagers on UFC events due to possible risks of wagering integrity," Lynden McBeth, senior communications officer for AGLC said.

"Previously placed UFC wagers on PlayAlberta.ca have been voided and the stake returned to the player."