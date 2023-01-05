Jake Paul: YouTuber signs with Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA and targets Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League

YouTuber Jake Paul is onto the newest chapter of his combat sport ventures after signing with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA.

The 25-year-old's official role is set to be "head of fighter advocacy" as he looks to compete in a newly-formed division called Super Fight with a view to competing in 2023.

Paul is a perfect 6-0 in his social-media-turned-boxing career having beaten UFC legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October.

Such has been his profile on the fight scene that Forbes reported Paul to have earned $38m from his boxing exploits across 2021, which saw him beat Ben Askren by first-round TKO followed by back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley.

Paul is a known critic of fighter pay in the UFC, with his Super Fight Division set to see fighters collect at least half of the pay-per-view revenue.

"I personally will be deeply involved in making sure the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters, with the launch of this new division our fighters will be receiving 50 per cent of the revenue," he said. "A partnership that allows fighters to be individual and for them to monetise their own sponsorship deals which as we know, isn't allowed in the UFC.

"I've already disrupted boxing but now it's time to disrupt in MMA, I know this is such a tough sport and it's not going to be easy. But if I did it in boxing I can do it in MMA."

Paul had long been linked to a meeting in the ring with Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of their scheduled December 2021 bout due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

While he is yet to pencil in a debut fight, Paul has issued a challenge to former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, beginning in the boxing ring followed by an MMA rules contest six months later.

"I'm so dedicated that I've offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, first we box then six months later we fight in the PFL SmartCage," said Paul.

"If that's not balls, then I don't know what is," Paul said about the offer. "Nate Diaz I'm down to fight you in your own damn sport. Let's make it happen."