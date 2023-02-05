Fedor Emelianenko loses final MMA bout to Ryan Bader after iconic 23-year career

Fedor Emelianenko bows out with 40 wins from 48 fights

Fedor Emelianenko lost his final MMA bout on Saturday after Ryan Bader stopped him halfway through the first round with a relentless finish at Bellator 290

The 46-year-old says he is ending his 23-year MMA career with this bout, and he ceremonially laid down his gloves after the defeat in the familiar combat sports gesture by a retiring fighter.

"On the one side, I'm sad I didn't deliver on the fight as I wanted to," Emelianenko said through a translator. "But on the other side, I'm so happy that all these fans and all these veteran fighters are here cheering for me."

The much-loved Russian MMA pioneer is one of the most compelling competitors in MMA history, and bows out with 40 wins from 48 fights.

But Bader easily defended his heavyweight title by becoming the only fighter ever to beat Emelianenko twice.

After staggering Emelianenko with an early uppercut, Bader knocked him down with a punch that connected with the back of his head one minute into the opening round.

Bader quickly pounced on Emelianenko and never let him up, steadily hammering his guard with dozens of punches until referee Herb Dean stopped the punishment 2:30 into the round.

"It was bittersweet," Bader said. "I idolised him like every MMA fan and fighter coming up. He put the sport on his back. That is a legend right there."

American Johnny Eblen retained his middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Russian Anatoly Tokov in the co-main event.