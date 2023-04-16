UFC: England's Arnold Allen has 12-fight win streak snapped by Max Holloway

Arnold Allen (left) lost out to Max Holloway in their five-round epic battle at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City

English fighter Arnold Allen had his 12-fight winning streak snapped by Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night in Kansas City.

The Suffolk-born 29-year-old pushed the former featherweight champion through five rounds, but ultimately went down via unanimous decision.

Holloway took the cards 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 to improve his career record to 24-7. Allen dropped to 19-2.

After a frantic opening round, Allen rocked Holloway with a heavy left-right combo early in the second.

Despite not being able to take full advantage, Allen became the aggressor, stalking Holloway around the octagon. That big shot continued to elude him however and Holloway slowly worked his way back into the fight with a series of stinging kicks to the body.

In the fourth round, Allen, having never been this deep into a professional fight, began to look more frantic as he desperately searched for a finishing blow. But Holloway continued to pepper away at the Briton while avoiding any serious damage.

Seeking a finish, Allen exploded out of his corner at the start of the fifth, landing what appeared to be a winning left hand to Holloway's head. The Hawaiian was unfazed, however, and managed to hold on to his slight advantage until the clock ran out.

Holloway paid homage to Allen after the fight, saying: "I love you guys [the crowd], I love everybody, but please, guys, when this man, this friggin' beast of a man right here takes the mike, please do not boo the man. Let's cheer for him. He's a warrior."