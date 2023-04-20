Paddy Pimblett says 'I'll be lucky to fight this year' as he reveals extent of ankle injury

Paddy Pimblett said "I'll be lucky to fight this year" as he revealed the extent of the ankle injury he sustained during his win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December.

Pimblett outpointed Gordon in Las Vegas late last year for a 20th victory in 23 professional fights but told Sky Sports that it could be some time before he is back in action.

Speaking on the day a mural of himself and fellow MMA star Molly McCann was unveiled in Liverpool, Pimblett said: "I had to get surgery after my last fight. I hurt my foot in the first round, the first minute or two, threw a kick and hurt it. I felt it but cracked on and got through the fight.

"At the end of the fight I can remember going back to the medical room and saying, 'my foot's sore here'. I couldn't get it looked at properly until I got back home. It was a lot worse than they thought.

"I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery, reconstruction. So it's big. I have already been on the crutches for six-and-a-half weeks, it could be another six weeks. I'll be lucky to fight this year."

Pimblett has called out Gordon for a rematch but the American seems to have little appetite for that, saying facing the Liverpudlian again would be "fighting backwards".

Gordon, who is set to meet Bobby Green on Saturday, said: "I am clearly living rent free in [Pimblett's] head. He is in his recovery room and the first couple of words he is talking about Jared Gordon.

"If it was worth it for me [I would fight Pimblett] but when I get past Bobby I am fighting backwards.

"So unless they gave me some really big spot and put me in the spotlight that would grow my brand and grow me as a fighter…

"At that point it's more or a risk for me fight-wise. If they offered me something good, money, I might think about it."