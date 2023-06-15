Conor McGregor denies allegations of sexual assault at Game 4 of NBA Finals

Conor McGregor denies allegations of sexual assault

Conor McGregor has denied allegations of sexual assault against a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

A statement issued via his lawyer, Barbara R. Llanes, on Thursday said: "The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated."

Miami Police confirmed they are investigating a report issued to them on Sunday June 11, the day after the game at the Kaseya Centre in Florida.

"At this time all we can confirm is that MPD's Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday June 11, 2023," the force said.

"This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time."

Miami Heat have confirmed they have also issued a "full investigating" into the incident, while the UFC have also said they are gathering information and will "allow the legal process to play out" before commenting further.

The original allegations were published in US tabloid magazine TMZ and included a detailed and graphic depiction issued by the woman's attorney.