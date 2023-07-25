Molly McCann is far from over, says Michael Bisping | 'I lost many fights. But you never give up'

Molly McCann has to find a way to bounce back after Saturday's defeat in London

Molly McCann can rebuild from her second consecutive submission loss, says former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

McCann has lost her last two UFC bouts in the first round. On Saturday in London, in her return from defeat to Erin Blanchfield, the popular Liverpudlian suffered another quickfire loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

It was an unexpected result and that reverse will be devastating to her future aspirations. But Bisping has backed her to come back from it.

Julija Stoliarenko traps McCann in a fight-finishing armbar

"She is far from over," he told Sky Sports News.

"Last time she lost against Erin Blanchfield she was very depressed, she talked about that. She almost couldn't face people. Coming off a loss and finished the way that she was, she spiralled into a bit of depression, if you will, and I'm assuming it's going to be a similar thing.

"But the reality is, I lost many fights along the way.

"I had many, many ups and downs. I lost many fights. But you never give up."

He does have specific advice for her.

"The jiu-jitsu is letting her down. She needs to focus on that 100 per cent. She doesn't need to bother about the hands. She's got beautiful striking, she's got great boxing She's super aggressive, she's a good athlete," he said.

"Her jiu-jitsu needs work so just focus on that.

"Take a little time. Leave it a year, go down to Brazil, go wherever," Bisping added. "Come back in six, nine months as a far more improved fighter."

He believes his career path is an example of that.

McCann talks about her mental wellbeing and how it is important to her to remain true to her identity

"She wears her heart on her sleeve and that's the way she fights as well. And she brings such entertainment. She really does. From the moment she walks out the crowd are all behind her. She's an emotional fighter and I think people buy into that," Bisping said of McCann.

"But you've got to have the well-rounded skills. You've got to be able to compete on the ground. She's a fantastic boxer, she's a ferocious striker. I love everything about her but maybe there's a little work to do there.

"Focus on some more jiu-jitsu because these are all things that can be learned. We know she has the intangibles. She can fight. She's got heart. She's got will. She's got good work ethic. She's got the discipline. She's got all that stuff. She just needs to learn a bit more jiu-jitsu.

"That can be learned and if she's able to do that and come back and go on a tremendous winning streak, I think she'll have even more respect from people because that's what people buy into.

"I know that first hand."