UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen defeats Paul Craig with a third-round submission in Las Vegas

Brendan Allen submits Paul Craig in the third round of Saturday's UFC Fight Night headliner

Brendan Allen defeated Paul Craig by submission in the third round of their middleweight bout during the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old thwarted his opponent with a rear naked choke 38 seconds into the round, improving his record to 23-5.

Meanwhile, Craig fell to 17-7-1. He landed 13 strikes to Allen's 52 in his second middleweight contest since moving down from light-heavyweight in July, and it showed.

After the fight, Allen spoke firmly on what his next contest would look like - ideally a shot at the middleweight title.

He said: "I'm trying to fight, man. I want the No 1 contender. I'm the best in the world and I'm here to prove it. If you say otherwise, come show me, don't tell me.

"I think I've deserved it. I've earned it. I've beat everyone they put in front of me. I've finished them." he added.