ONE Fight Night 20: ONE Championship returns to Sky Sports with an all-female line-up to celebrate Women's History Month

Following an exciting spectacle in Qatar, ONE Championship returns to Sky Sports with an all-female line-up to celebrate Women's History Month.

ONE Championship has long been a driving force for women's martial arts, and ONE Fight Night 20 will be no exception. It will feature Janet Todd vs Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom as well as nine other bouts, showcasing the leading women of the combat sports world.

The event will fall on International Women's Day in the United States on March 8 (but it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 1 am on March 9).

The stacked card will feature women's fights from top to bottom spread across four combat sports: MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Thirteen countries will be represented when the 18 combatants converge in Bangkok, showcasing some of the best female athletes from across the globe.

Here's two huge world title matches at the top of the bill to look out for:

American Star Janet Todd Looks To Retire On Top

Image: Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is hoping to spoil Todd's farewell fight on Saturday and claim the 208th win of her career

ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd will make the final walk of her storied career on Saturday.

Todd has been a ONE Championship staple since 2019. Her reign over the women's atomweight kickboxing division began the following year, and along the way, she obtained the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship in July 2022.

The 38-year-old has announced that professional fight number 52 will be her last, and she plans to ride off into the sunset with her 26-pound gold belt adorning her shoulder.

But to do that, she'll have to stop the rampaging 22-year-old phenom, "The Queen" Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom - and on paper, this is the most dangerous adversary the American will have ever faced in her career.

Phetjeeja, who owns a mind-blowing 207-6 professional record and even defeated a plethora of boys in her adolescence, has been absolutely dominant in the world's largest martial arts organization. In 2023 alone, she defeated all five of her opponents and knocked out four.

In Todd's absence, the Thai star claimed the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title with a unanimous decision win over Anissa Meksen - who was widely considered the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet for years - last December.

Now, "The Queen" is looking to spoil Todd's retirement party and claim win number 208 to kick off her own reign as the undisputed women's atomweight kickboxing queen.

The First-Ever Mum vs. Mum World Title Battle

Image: Reigning ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will compete for the World Title gold on Saturday

For the first time in ONE Championship history, two mum-fighters will battle it out for World Title gold.

Reigning ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returned to defend her title against Todd in 2023, her first fight since the birth of her son, Josue.

Now, after failing to grab a second belt in a heavier weight class, the Brazilian striker drops back down to her natural division to defend the atomweight gold once more.

Her upcoming opponent, Cristina Morales, also balances the role of mum to two boys alongside her fighting career.

The dangerous Spaniard grabbed her World Title shot with a stunning one-round demolition of Thailand's Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak last November.

Now, she'll look to become the latest mum-champ when she faces off with Rodrigues. But just as importantly, she wants to win the 26 pounds of gold to show both her sons and girls around the globe that anything is possible with hard work.

Full Card For ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja

Image: Cristina Morales beat Thailand's Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak last November to set up a title shot on Saturday

ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification: Janet Todd (c) vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (ic)

ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (c) vs. Cristina Morales

Catchweight (130lb) Muay Thai Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto

Women's Atomweight MMA: Jihin Radzuan vs. Chihiro Sawada

Women's Strawweight Muay Thai: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Martyna Kierczynska

Women's Atomweight Muay Thai: Lara Fernandez vs. Yu Yau Pui

Women's Atomweight MMA: Victoria Souza vs. Noelle Grandjean

Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling: Mayssa Bastos vs. Kanae Yamada

Women's Atomweight Muay Thai: Shir Cohen vs. Teodora Kirilova

Watch live MMA One Championship on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday March 9 from 1am

