UFC Vegas 89: Igor Severino disqualified for biting opponent Andre Lima

Igor Severino made headlines at UFC Vegas 89 as he was disqualified for biting opponent Andre Lima during their match on Saturday night.

Lima had been defending in the clinch in the second round when Severino bit him on his left arm, prompting a review from referee followed by the disqualification.

Combat sports website keviniole.com reported later in the night that UFC chief executive and president Dana White kicked Severino out of UFC after the match.

"Those were two up-and-coming, undefeated fighters," White said in a reported text message to the website. "If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the [Nevada Athletic Commission]."

Image: Lima shows his bite mark

White later doubled the money of flyweight mixed martial artist Lima, who claimed the first 'Bite of the Night' bonus in UFC history.

Lima, who let out a yell after the incident, uploaded pictures of the bite and got a tattoo around the teeth marks on his bicep.

UFC president White said on his Instagram story: "I was going to give him 25k [dollars]. Now I'm giving him 50k. This is awesome."

While Lima wrote on Instagram: "It was so insane I had to make it permanent. A debut to remember. Thanks boss Dana White! Ready for many more."

The main event on the night saw Rose Namajunas triumph in her second fight at flyweight with a unanimous-decision victory over Amanda Ribas.

Outstriking the Brazilian Ribas 60 per cent to 40 per cent and landing 10 more significant strikes, Namajunas won the five-round bout 49-46, 48-47, 49-46 - taking the final two rounds on all three cards - to improve to 12-6-0.