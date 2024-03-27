Jake Peacock: Muay Thai fighter to make ONE Championship debut

Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock will continue his incredible story when he makes his ONE Championship debut on Friday April 5.

Peacock, who was born with one arm shorter than the other, will face Japanese fighter Kohei Shinjo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It marks the latest instalment of an extraordinary rise that has seen the Englishman work his way to the highest level in his discipline after being inspired to fight by his experiences with bullying at school.

Image: Jake Peacock has spoken of his desire to 'inspire' people through his journey in sport (Pic: ONE)

Peacock (12-1) is the son of former Chelsea midfielder Gavin Peacock and moved to Canada at the age of 15 as a result of his father relocating. He started training in karate at the age of 11 before becoming disciplined in Kyokushin karate and competing at the Junior World Championships in Tokyo.

He went on to explore Muay Thai at the age of 18 and would go on to become Canadian welterweight and Northern American super-welterweight champion.

Besides competing in Muay Thai, Peacock also runs his own gym, Dunamis Muay Thai, in Calgary.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2022, Peacock said: "I hope people will be changed by my story.

"Having a strong mindset was always there. Growing up with one hand really, really brought it out of me more. Everyone's different, right? Some people can be crushed by different obstacles. I'm not saying it wasn't tough, but it made me more resilient for sure."

