Conor McGregor to make UFC comeback on June 29 in Las Vegas against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on June 29 when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

It has been three years since McGregor last fought in the UFC after breaking his left leg in the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The UFC confirmed the welterweight bout following UFC 300 in Las Vegas on Saturday and it will be contested over five rounds, taking place at the end of International Fight Week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Before McGregor made it to the UFC, he took Cage Warriors by storm. Watch how he became a Champ Champ in the promotion

McGregor has 22 wins and six defeats in his MMA career, only picking up one victory since becoming the UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion in 2016.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

His opponent Chandler has contested 31 bouts, winning 23 and losing eight.

"It's not that we've been working on it for ages," UFC CEO Dana White said during the UFC 300 press conference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player CEO and president of the UFC Dana White reveals McGregor will be making a return to the Octagon after a three-year absence

"There are all kinds of things that go on behind the scenes, it's all about timing.

"Chandler has been ready but Conor hasn't been ready. We talked about this at one of the press conferences recently, he had a lot of obligations that he had to deal with.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at some of McGregor's best trash talk lines from the UFC

"What you don't want him doing is accepting a fight when he's got a ton of obligations and he can't train 100 per cent for a fight.

"It's never hard with Conor, I say it all the time Conor has been a great partner and easy to deal with. We're back, he's a smart dude and Conor is a die-hard UFC guy and will be till he retires and beyond."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, boxing and so much more.