Liam Harrison to take on Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168

Wednesday 24 April 2024 14:39, UK
Liam Harrison will continue his return to the circle when he takes on Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound Muay Thai bout at ONE 168 in Denver on September 6.
The kickboxing legend will make his return from a long-term knee injury he suffered back in 2022 on June 8 at ONE's event in Bangkok and now gets the fight he has been wanting for a while in September against Or Kwanmuang.
Harrison has promised there will be excitement and fireworks when he makes his return in June.
"It's going to be my job to keep [Kitano] under manners and show that I've still got what it takes to hang with the guys in ONE Championship," he said.
"I want people to remember me for the blood, the guts, the sweat, the action, the drama, which is what I usually always bring to the table when I fight and that's what I'm looking forward to for these next few fights that I've got coming up.
"I just want to get in there, have some highlight reel knockouts, some crazy wars as I have done throughout my whole career and enjoy myself."
The fight card in September will also see ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo defend his title against fellow American Mikey Musumeci.
As the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Musumeci is looking to become the first two-division submission grappling titleholder in ONE history.
Denver will also feature ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, who will attempt to become a two-division titleholder when she challenges China's Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.
And in a huge battle, reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and tickets are now on sale.
