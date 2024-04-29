Nico Carrillo will put his 14-fight MMA winning streak on the line against Saemapetch Fairtex, with Britain's Jonathan Haggerty in line to face the winner.

Scottish knockout artist Carrillo, nicknamed 'King of the North' faces Saemapetch (127-20-1), who has been a mainstay of the bantamweight Muay Thai roster at ONE Fight Night 23 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday, July 6.

Carrillo has knocked out all three opponents he has fought in ONE, including a second-round stoppage win over former bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Victory over Saemapetch will likely set him up for a clash with UK star Haggerty.

The Scottish fighter is No 1 in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and wants a shot at the champion.

He has also made it clear that this rivalry with Haggerty is not personal, saying: "I'm not chasing names, I'm chasing gold. I am there to be the champion and Haggerty's the one with the gold."

Haggerty has already announced that he will put his Bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

