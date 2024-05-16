UFC 304: Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett all on Manchester fight card

Brits Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett have all been announced as being on fight card at UFC 304 in Manchester by UFC president Dana White.

The main event will see defending UFC welterweight champion Edwards face American Belal Muhammad at the Co-op Live in Manchester - the UK's largest indoor arena - on Saturday July 27.

Edwards, 32, is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, while Muhammad is unbeaten in his last 10 fights.

The co-main event will see interim heavyweight champion Aspinall face American Curtis Blaydes in a rematch from two years ago.

Back then in July 2022, Aspinall suffered an unfortunate knee injury. The Salford native has 14 wins in his career, all by finishes, and all but one in the very first round.

His opponent Blaydes recently stopped the surging Jailton Almeida at UFC 299.

Also on the card, Liverpool's Pimblett faces another American in Bobby Green. "It's a fight they were both asking for, so we gave it to them," White said, while confirming each of the fights on Instagram.

