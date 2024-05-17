ONE Friday Fights 63 LIVE: Yodphupa Wimanair collides with Soner Sen at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok

Watch ONE Friday Fights 63 live on Sky Sports YouTube as Yodphupa Wimanair collides with Soner 'Golden Boy' Sen; with Rak Erawan and David Cooke also in action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand
Friday 17 May 2024 12:45, UK
The world's largest martial arts organisation delivers another explosive night of Muay Thai and MMA action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The event features 22 Muay Thai and MMA fighters from all across the globe who are looking to earn a life-changing six-figure contract with the promotion.
In the thrilling headliner, Road to ONE: Thailand winner Yodphupa Wimanair is on the hunt for his fifth promotional victory. But standing in his way is Turkish knockout artist Soner 'Golden Boy' Sen, who plans to live up to his nickname and send the fans home with a highlight-reel stoppage.
Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Rak Erawan also brings his explosive finishing skills back to the weekly series and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty's Team Underground stablemate David Cooke makes his promotional debut.