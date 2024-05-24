ONE Friday Fights 64: Jordan Godtfredsen returns against Parham Gheirati at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok

Watch ONE Friday Fights 64 live on Sky Sports YouTube as Jordan Godtfredsen returns against Parham Gheirati; with Bruno Azevedo and Isfak Seyid also in action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok
Friday 24 May 2024 13:23, UK
The world's largest martial arts organisation delivers another explosive night of Muay Thai and MMA action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Friday Fights 64 features 24 Muay Thai and MMA fighters will compete for a chance to win a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.
In an epic main event, Australia's Jordan Godtfredsen returns against Iran's Parham Gheirati, who is looking for his fourth straight victory. Godtfredsen is most well-known for taking Thai legend Yodlekpet Or Atchariya the distance in his ONE debut.
Also, ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' stablemate Bruno Azevedo makes his promotional debut and undefeated Turkish finisher Isfak Seyid puts his spotless record on the line.