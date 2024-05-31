ONE Friday Fights 65: Puengluang Baanramba faces Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in Bangkok

Watch a live stream of ONE Friday Fights 65 as Puengluang Baanramba looks to extend his winning streak against Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Also in action on Friday night is Petphupa Aekpujean as he takes on Longern Sor Sommai, while Carlo Bumina-ang looks to maintain his undefeated record against Chayan Oorzhak in the bantamweight division.

Lethwei phenom Tun Min Aung meanwhile arrives 42-0 as he makes his debut against Dmitriy Kireev.

The world's largest martial arts organisation delivers another explosive night of Muay Thai and MMA action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.