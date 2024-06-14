ONE Friday Fights 67: Nakrob Fairtex faces his toughest test yet against Tagir Khalilov in Bangkok

The world's largest martial arts organisation delivers another explosive night of Muay Thai and MMA action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok - and you can watch a free live stream right here.

ONE Friday Fights 67 features 24 Muay Thai and MMA fighters who will compete for a chance to win a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, Nakrob Fairtex collides with No 4-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender Tagir Khalilov in a Muay Thai banger. Nakrob has been near-flawless during his ONE Friday Fights tenure, but the Russian has shared the Circle with two dominant ONE World Champions and will present the Thai dynamo with his stiffest challenge yet.

The show will also feature fan favourite Kongklai Sor Sommai, Lethwei knockout artist Moe Htet Aung, and 20-year-old wrecking ball Tonglampoon FA Group. Plus, undefeated Vietnamese MMA rising star Tran Ngoc Luong and unbeaten 22-year-old British striker Otis Waghorn make their promotional debuts.

Click play on the live stream at the top of the page to watch the show...