ONE Championship: Free live stream of Friday Fights 70 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok

Friday 12 July 2024 14:18, UK
The world's largest martial arts organisation continues to crank up the action with Friday Fights 70 - and you can watch on a free live stream!
ONE Friday Fights 70 will feature 11 bouts across Muay Thai and MMA and in the main event, Thailand's Focus PK Wor Apinya meets Scotland's Stephen Irvine in a 132-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.
Irvine has been a staple of the ONE Friday Fights series since mid-2023, having reeled off three jaw-dropping wins. Focus, however, is still riding high on his wave of momentum after a crushing knockout victory in his April debut.
Elsewhere on the card, Russia's Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov and Amir Abdulmuslimov put their undefeated records on the line in their respective match-ups.
Three-division Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai brings his sneaky style back to the fold, and rising American Muay Thai star Kendu Irving makes his promotional debut.