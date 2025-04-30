Liam Nolan returns to action on Sky Sports as he targets British rival George Jarvis and future title shot

Liam Nolan picks up the comeback trail when he returns to ONE Championship action, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Nolan lost to Nauzet Trujillo last year and was looking to avenge that loss in a rematch. But Spain's Trujillo withdrew from their second fight at short notice.

The Briton now gets a sudden replacement in Abolfazl Alipour Andi in a Muay Thai contest at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, live on Sky Sports Action from 2am on Saturday morning.

With a win Nolan could set himself on a collision course with British rival George Jarvis, who is another rising star in the lightweight division.

Victory will help move Nolan towards a world title fight but he expects to wait for Jarvis to challenge Regian Eersel, the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, first.

"I'm not far away," Nolan told Sky Sports. "I think George Jarvis now deserves to fight for the world title.

"Maybe after this I'll fight someone else as well and maybe I'll fight the winner of George and Eersel.

"Me and him have had a rivalry," he added. "We're both in the same division, both British. We've got that rivalry and I think it would be a great fight.

"I think he can beat Eersel. Eersel's great but George has got the Muay Thai style… It's a good fight.

"My goal is still to be world champion. It's not even changed. After losing that fight I didn't think 'I can't do it now'. I can do it still.

"Even when I was away from fighting, the fire was never out. It was always there."

Watch Liam Nolan's return to ONE Championship live on Sky Sports Action from 2am on Saturday morning.