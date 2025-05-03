Liam Nolan's ONE Championship comeback cut down by first-round head-kick knockout

Liam Nolan returned to the sport looking to renew his campaign toward the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title after spending the past year away from competition.

But, in just 59 seconds, his trail to championship gold became even longer.

Iranian striker Abolfazl Alipourandi cracked the British star with a head kick that sent him crashing to the canvas, prompting the referee to stop the lightweight Muay Thai battle in the first round at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Londoner was originally scheduled to face Nauzet Trujillo - the last man to defeat him - in a rematch of their February 2024 clash. However, the Spaniard withdrew from the contest during the week of the fight.

Alipourandi stepped in to replace him on five days' notice, and even though Nolan had more experience and a three-inch height advantage, it ultimately would not matter.

Once the bell rang inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, the Iranian fearlessly charged forward with wild punches and immediately put the 27-year-old on the defensive.

Nolan looked to establish his range with kicks, but Alipourandi continued to rush forward with shots in an effort to close the distance and clinched up with him against the ropes.

Image: Nolan looks to fend off Alipourandi with his kicks

The referee brought the two back to the centre of the ring, where the Englishman again threw some heavy kicks. Alipourandi responded with pressure, as he threatened his rival with more punches and backed him to the ropes.

But then, as Nolan dropped his left arm to brace for a body blow, Alipourandi fooled him with a head kick that smashed the jaw and wrapped around his neck. The strike knocked out the Londoner, who fell against the ropes and then awkwardly onto the mat.

The referee was preparing to give him the eight-count, but after noticing the Brit was struggling to get up, he called off the fight at the 59-second mark of round one. This loss dropped Nolan's record to 22-9.