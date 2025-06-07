ONE Championship star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi delivers devastating KO in less than a minute

Rising challenger Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi needed only 52 seconds to defeat compatriot Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32.

Jaosuayai, 23, underlined his status as Muay Thai's next big breakout star in front of a passionate home crowd at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nakrob landed the first blow with a body kick to his rival's left arm but Jaosuayai smiled, took a step forward, and cracked his opponent with a roundhouse kick to the head.

Jaosuayai then followed it up with four punches to drop Nakrob to the canvas before connecting with a jump-kick to the face, after he stood back up.

Image: Jaosuayai has been hailed as ONE Championship's next breakout star

After an exchange of blows in the corner, much to the crowd's delight, Jaosuayai wound up and finished the fight with a brutal left kick to the face.

In doing so, Jaosuayai earned his fifth straight victory and a $50,000 bonus as well as announcing himself as a ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai title contender.