Tom Aspinall to defend undisputed heavyweight title against Cyril Gane in October

Tom Aspinall's first defence of his undisputed UFC heavyweight title will come against Cyril Gane on October 25.

The bout, marking Aspinall's return to the Octagon after more than a year away, will headline UFC 321 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Britain's Aspinall (15-3) became the king of the heavyweight division last month after Jon Jones' retirement. Aspinall had been interim champion while waiting to fight Jones, before the announcement.

The 32-year-old last fought in July 2024, beating Curtis Blaydes to avenge his only defeat in the UFC, and will be the favourite against Gane.

The Frenchman was comfortably defeated by Jones when fighting for the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title in 2023.

The announcement comes as part of a triple-reveal of title fights by the UFC.

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will take on Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 on October 4, when Alex Pereira will look to regain his light heavyweight championship from Magomed Ankalaev.