ONE Championship: Regian Eersel finishes George Jarvis in 84 seconds, Ellis Badr Barboza thrills in win over Shamil Adukhov

George "G-Unit" Jarvis was knocked out by Regian "The Immortal" Eersel in just 84 seconds at ONE Fight Night 34.

Jarvis had visions of following Jonathan Haggerty's lead and becoming the UK's next ONE world champion. The 25-year-old Londoner carried plenty of momentum into his Lightweight Muay Thai World Title main event showdown with Eersel at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday.

But just like many others before him, he found out that Eersel is a different animal.

As soon as the bell sounded, the two met in the centre of the ring. They squared up, traded low kicks, and searched for their range. But just 30 seconds into the match, "The Immortal" fired a jab-cross-left hook combination and put the challenger on the back foot.

That's when things started to change.

Jarvis threw one of his fierce body kicks and dropped his hands. Eersel downloaded that information, blocked the strike, and immediately retaliated with a body kick of his own, smacking the arms with his lead foot. More punches followed, and more low kicks after that.

And then, it happened. The Londoner threw another body kick with his hands down, but the Dutch-Surinamese titleholder recognised the tell and was already waiting in anticipation with his arm cocked. He absorbed the blow and sprung forward with a cross to the chin, which sent "G-Unit" crashing into the canvas.

Though Jarvis quickly stood up before referee Olivier Coste could administer the eight-count, he wouldn't stay on his feet for much longer.

Eersel jumped forward with a teep that pushed the Englishman to the ropes, and then he assaulted the challenger with a barrage of punches and a right elbow. Overwhelmed, Jarvis tried to back away, but another right hand down the middle connected on the button.

That strike crumpled the Brit to the mat, just as Eersel went airborne with a flying knee that would've certainly finished the job if the right hand didn't.

The victory moved the 32-year-old champion's record to 64-5 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

This snaps Jarvis' four-bout winning streak and stands as the only knockout loss of his career. Although one Brit fell, another rose.

Barboza Survives Early Scare, Finishes Adukhov

After failing to capture the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in February, "El Jefe" Ellis Badr Barboza desperately needed to get a victory so he could maintain his presence in the division's title picture.

The Birmingham native accomplished that goal in style, as he knocked out Shamil "Killer" Adukhov in the final round of their strawweight Muay Thai clash.

But it didn't come easy. In fact, he had to overcome some adversity in the early portion of the battle.

Barboza tried to close the distance in the opening stanza. But Adukhov, who owned a six-inch height advantage, wisely utilised his reach and picked at the Englishman from range. In the waning moments of the round, the Russian threw a left hand and then instantly spun around with a back elbow, which instantly dropped "El Jefe."

The Brit made it to the end of the period, but he didn't have much luck in round two either. Barboza tried walking his rival down once again, but Adukhov would either cut angles, jump forward with stabbing punches, or sting "El Jefe" with spinning kicks and knees.

Everything changed in the final frame, however. Birmingham's finest stuck with his game plan, applied even more pressure, and threw more power in his punches. The shots started landing cleanly on the Russian, who was growing weary, and nearly halfway through the round, a straight right cross to the body dropped him.

Adukhov answered the referee's eight-count, but "El Jefe" wasn't done. Smelling blood in the water, Barboza chased him into the corner, measured him up, and fired off an elbow that ended the Russian's night with just 52 seconds remaining in the fight.

With the TKO, Barboza got back into the winner's circle, moved his record to 18-6, and could be a few more victories away from earning a world title rematch.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis - Full Results

-ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title: (c) Regian Eersel defeats George Jarvis via knockout at 1:24 of round one

-Lightweight Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Youssef Assouik via unanimous decision

-Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov defeats Garry Tonon via unanimous decision

-Heavyweight MMA: Kirill Grishenko defeats Ben Tynan via unanimous decision

-Bantamweight MMA: Elbek Alyshov defeats Jeremy Pacatiw via submission (arm triangle) at 1:17 of round two

-Heavyweight MMA: Ryugo Takeuchi defeats Kang Ji Won via knockout at 1:38 of round one

-Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin defeats Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision

-Strawweight Muay Thai: Ellis Badr Barboza defeats Shamil Adukhov via TKO at 2:08 of round three