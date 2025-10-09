Liam Harrison: Fight legend returns in December 6 kickboxing bout, live on Sky Sports

Liam Harrison, a British fight sport legend, will return to action in ONE Championship on December 6, live on Sky Sports.

Harrison will fight Japan's Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight kickboxing contest at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The Leeds fighter is renowned for his achievements and vast experience in Muay Thai. He has now called time on competing in the small Muay Thai gloves and is making a return to the kickboxing format.

"A new test, a new challenge and it gave me goosebumps again," he told Sky Sports.

"Getting used to doing things like not elbowing obviously, not clinching, not catching kicks and things like that. But I'm looking forward to it. I think it'll suit my style," he explained.

"You know what you get with me. Win, lose or draw, it'll be explosive, it'll be exciting."

It is an opportunity to see a great of the sport in action before he retires entirely.

"I promised myself what I'm going to do is take every fight one fight at a time. If I perform well in this, you'll definitely see me back," Harrison said.

"I'm not looking to do anything other than go out there and put a blistering performance on, win by knockout, get myself back in the win column and we'll see where we go from there.

"Everyone's fighting basically for their life in there. There's a lot at stake. I'm under no illusions how tough this fight's going to be."

"He's got quite heavy hands," Harrison added of Suzuki. "It's not going to be easy."

However Harrison had a warning for his next opponent: "When I'm on top form and start putting the combination punches together and I finish with the heavy leg kicks and stuff like that, I think that I will break him down and I think that I will knock him out."

For all his achievements, Harrison still has a point to prove. In his last fight he suffered a stoppage loss to another Muay Thai legend, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, aka "The Man Who Yields to No one".

"I got knocked down three times in that and I went down swinging every time," Harrison said. "However I'm still embarrassed about how I fought, and embarrassed about getting stopped and I want to come back and put that right.

"That fight still eats away at me. I want to get back in ONE, get back in the win column and redeem myself."