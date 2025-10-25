UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane heavyweight championship fight called off after bad eye poke in first round

Tom Aspinall's UFC heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane ended in a 'no contest' after the Englishman suffered an eye injury in the opening round.

Aspinall was expected to face a tough UFC title defence against the Frenchman, but the fight was swiftly in doubt as the champion started bleeding heavily, just a minute into the contest in Abu Dhabi.

Gane appeared to catch Aspinall's right eye with his fingers after a powerful punch and during a five-minute timeout, the Salford fighter was seen telling the cage-side doctor that he 'can't see'.

The doctor reiterated that he had 'no concerns' about the globe of Aspinall's eye, but after four of the five allocated timeout minutes had expired, the referee had no choice but to call off the bout as a no contest, with Aspinall unable to continue.

The result means Aspinall retains his belt, with an immediate rematch expected, but there were boos from the crowd after the result was announced.

Aspinall: The fight was just getting going

Aspinall took exception to his circumstances and the fan reaction to his fight being called off.

Speaking on TNT Sports, he said:

"Guys, I just got poked in the eyeball. I don't know why I'm being booed - I can't see!

"The fight was just getting going."

Gane: I feel sorry for Aspinall

Contender Gane was sympathetic to both the fans and his opponent. Speaking on TNT Sports, he said

"I feel sorry at first. I feel sorry about that. For the crowd, for everybody, for Tom Aspinall, for myself. We put a lot of effort into the fight. Disappointed, but this is the sport.

"We prepared this fight very well. I don't know what's going to happen for the future. We don't know yet, but we'll see."