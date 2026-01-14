ONE Championship: British fighters Logan Chan and Ubaid Hussain among fight night contract contenders

British Muay Thai fighters Logan Chan and Ubaid Hussain are both set for important bouts on their way to securing ONE Championship contracts this Friday.

Chan faces Petgarfield Jutmuangnon in what he calls his "toughest fight in ONE to date," while Hussain looks to defend his perfect 4-0 record in ONE against Brazil Aekmuangnon (5-3).

Their bouts air live on Sky Sports YouTube from 11:30pm on Friday, from Bangkok's Lumpinee stadium.

Chan chases hattrick of knockouts

Chan, a 22-year-old from Edinburgh, has rapidly become one to watch on Friday Fights. His ONE Championship journey began with a sensational debut last August, where he dismantled Thailand's Chama Superbon Training Camp with a first-round knockout.

Image: Chan is ready for the big stage

He returned just weeks later in September and repeated the feat, securing another KO against Saksri Superlek Muaythai in the second round.

Chan faces his next challenge in Petgarfield Jitmuangnon, who is currently 2-2 on ONE Championship.

"I recognise this one is my toughest test in ONE to date," Chan said. "Yet, I remain 100% confident and I am ready to put on a performance as always. This one will be entertaining from beginning to end."

Image: Logan Chan is looking to secure a ONE Championship contract

Former Team GB fighter Hussain looking to protect perfect ONE record

Representing Leeds, 20-year-old Ubaid 'Bad' Hussain boasts a perfect 13-0 professional record, including a pristine 4-0 slate in ONE Championship.

"I got into Muay Thai when I was around 7 or 8 years old," Hussain told Sky Sports. "My dad took me to the old Kiatphontip gym where I fell in love with the sport."

It was there he met his coach, Jompop Kiatphontip. "He didn't know how to say Ubaid but he heard 'Bad' - so that's how I got that name," Hussain said.

Under Jompop's guidance, Hussain evolved into a decorated amateur, claiming gold for Team GB at both the World and European Championships, alongside titles like the WBC national and European crowns.

"My coach Jompop has always trained me; I wouldn't be in this position without him," Hussain said. "I consider him the best coach in the world. Our gym, Kiatphontip, feels like my second home."

Returning after a layoff since August, Hussain faces a serious test in the very active Brazil Aekmuangnon (5-3 in ONE).

Having acclimatised to ONE's signature 4-ounce MMA gloves over his previous four fights, Hussain has a new level of confidence.

"I've been working more on my power and doing more strength and conditioning," he says. Together with his coach, they have been focusing "on the power of my punches and head kicks, and also spinning attacks."

For Hussain, this fight is a mission of reaffirmation. He said: "I want to show and remind everyone that I still belong at the top. I'm looking to make a big statement with a highlight-reel KO… Hopefully, if I get a big KO, I might be in the talks for a contract."

Flyweight contenders meet in main event

Beyond the British duo, the card is headlined by a flyweight Muay Thai match between two key contenders as Pompet PongSuphan PK takes on Decho Por Borirak.

With a record of 7-4 on ONE, Pompet has struggled to maintain consistency and good form during his time on the promotion. However, he is on a two-fight win streak and will be looking to build upon this momentum.

Decho has 48 wins in his career and a 3-1 record on ONE. He is set to take on his toughest challenge yet in Pompet.

You can watch all the ONE Championship action live on Sky Sports YouTube on Friday from 11:30pm