Cameron Smotherman collapses at weigh-in for UFC 324 as fight with Ricky Turcios cancelled

Cameron Smotherman collapsed after making weight ahead of his fight at UFC 324 in Las Vegas; his scheduled fight with Ricky Turcios has been cancelled; Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett headlines the event

Friday 23 January 2026 19:14, UK

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 23: during the UFC 324 official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on January 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Image: Cameron Smotherman collapsed after making weight in Las Vegas

A fight at UFC 324 has been cancelled after American fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed during the weigh-in on Friday.

Smotherman was due to fight fellow American Ricky Turcios in Las Vegas on Saturday in the undercard for Paddy Pimblett v Justin Gaethje.

The 28-year-old, due to take part in his fourth UFC bout, collapsed after registering his weight.

Smotherman took several steps away from the scale before collapsing onto the floor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He was attended to by UFC officials and doctors and had successfully weighed in at 135.5lbs before the incident occurred.

The UFC website stated: "Due to a medical issue with Cameron Smotherman, his bout with Ricky Turcios has been cancelled."

There has not yet been an update on Smotherman's condition.

