Bellator 219 round-up: Daniel Straus marks return with victory

Former champion Daniel Straus marked his return to the cage with a first-round submission victory over Shane Kruchten at Bellator 219.

Straus executed a first-round rear-naked choke to overcome Shane Kruchten. The former two-time featherweight champ moved up to lightweight, returning for his first fight since October 2017 as he recovered from a motorcycle accident.

Straus floored his opponent, landing a thunderous left hand shot, before forcing him to tap in what was a dominant return to the cage.

Brandon Girtz rolled back the years as he secured a unanimous decision victory over Saad Awad in the main event at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

Meanwhile, there were also main card wins for Andrey Koreshkov and Joe Schilling.

Koreshkov out-pointed Mike Jasper, and the judges unanimously awarded Schilling victory over Keith Berry.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the prelims was David Rickels' tribute to professional wrestler, Stone Cold, Steve Austin.

Bellator 219 results

Brandon Girtz (16-8) defeated Saad Awad (23-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Daniel Straus (25-8, 1 NC) defeated Shane Kruchten (12-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:53 of round one

Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) defeated Mike Jasper (13-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joe Schilling (4-5) defeated Keith Berry (15-15-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card:

Joey Davis (5-0) defeated Marcus Anthony (1-1) via KO (punch) at 4:21 of round one

Dalton Rosta (1-0) defeated Cody Vidal (1-2) via TKO (injury) at 1:06 of round one

Shawn Bunch (9-3) defeated Dominic Mazzotta (14-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) defeated A.J. Matthews (9-9) via TKO at 3:24 of round two

Janay Harding (5-3) defeated Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28)

Darren Smith Jr. (16-10) defeated Joshua Jones (8-4) via knockout (punches) at :34 of round one

John Mercurio (9-8) defeated Johnny Cisneros (12-7) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rickey Furar (4-1) deteated Roman Puga (1-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two

Sunni Imhotep (1-0) defeated Eugene Correa (0-2) via KO (punch) at :44 of round one

*David Pacheco (1-0) vs. Kelvin Gentapanan (Pro Debut) was cancelled by CSAC, as Pacheco weighed in above the allotted limit on fight day.