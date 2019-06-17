News News

Home

Bellator 222: Chael Sonnen KO'd by Lyoto Machida

Last Updated: 17/06/19 10:30am
4:02
Highlights from Bellator 222 which took place at Madison Square Garden
Highlights from Bellator 222 which took place at Madison Square Garden

Chael Sonnen was knocked out by a flying knee from Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222.

Sonnen left his gloves in the cage and announced his retirement immediately after the fight between the two veterans at Madison Square Garden at New York.

Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title in a unanimous decision win against Neiman Gracie. He advances to the World Grand Prix tournament final in the process.

Also See:

Lyoto Machida beat Chael Sonnen
Lyoto Machida beat Chael Sonnen
Rory MacDonald in action against Neiman Gracie
Rory MacDonald in action against Neiman Gracie
Kyoji Horiguchi beat Darrion Caldwell
Kyoji Horiguchi beat Darrion Caldwell

Kyoji Horiguchi took Darrion Caldwell's bantamweight title, and Dillon Danis won by submission against Max Humphrey.

Watch full highlights from Bellator 222 in the video at the top of this page.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK