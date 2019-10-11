News News

Conor McGregor's assault case adjourned until November 1

Last Updated: 11/10/19 11:55am

Conor McGregor will have to return to court next month

Conor McGregor's assault case has been adjourned until November 1.

McGregor, 31, appeared at Dublin District Court six months after the alleged incident at a pub in Drimnagh.

The hearing lasted two minutes after his legal team asked for an adjournment on disclosure grounds.

The judge remanded McGregor on continuing bail until next month when the fighter will either make a plea or contest the charge.

McGregor faces a single assault charge, which carries a maximum prison term of six months or a €1,500 (£1,315) fine, or both, if convicted.

The former double UFC champion last fought on October 6 2018, in a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

