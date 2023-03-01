News News

Home

Darren Till released by UFC after eight years but says 'I will be back'

Darren Till has only won one of his last six fights since 2018; He has been released by UFC, after three defeats in a row; In a statement on twitter, Till said he asked to be released from his contract

Last Updated: 01/03/23 5:11pm

Darren Till has been released by UFC following eight years in the MMA
Darren Till has been released by UFC following eight years in the MMA

Darren Till has been released by the UFC after eight years with the MMA promotion company.

Till joined the UFC back in 2015 but has lost his last three fights, leading the Liverpudlian to ask to be released from his contract.

Till's last defeat came at UFC 282 at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in round three in December, adding to losses against Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

Dana White says that Darren Till's stock is still high in the UFC despite his loss at UFC 282 against Dricus du Plessis

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dana White says that Darren Till's stock is still high in the UFC despite his loss at UFC 282 against Dricus du Plessis
Dana White says that Darren Till's stock is still high in the UFC despite his loss at UFC 282 against Dricus du Plessis

In a statement put out on Twitter, Till said: "What's happening everyone, Me, Dana (White) & Hunter (Campbell) are still cool as f***.

"I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other s*** for the foreseeable.

"They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

Also See:

"I'm not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I'll be back."

Till had a total of 12 fights in his time in the UFC and moved up to middleweight from welterweight after losing to Tyron Woodley back in 2018 in a title fight.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your Way.

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

©2023 Sky UK