Darren Till released by UFC after eight years but says 'I will be back'
Darren Till has only won one of his last six fights since 2018; He has been released by UFC, after three defeats in a row; In a statement on twitter, Till said he asked to be released from his contract
Last Updated: 01/03/23 5:11pm
Darren Till has been released by the UFC after eight years with the MMA promotion company.
Till joined the UFC back in 2015 but has lost his last three fights, leading the Liverpudlian to ask to be released from his contract.
Till's last defeat came at UFC 282 at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in round three in December, adding to losses against Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.
In a statement put out on Twitter, Till said: "What's happening everyone, Me, Dana (White) & Hunter (Campbell) are still cool as f***.
"I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other s*** for the foreseeable.
"They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.
"I'm not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I'll be back."
Till had a total of 12 fights in his time in the UFC and moved up to middleweight from welterweight after losing to Tyron Woodley back in 2018 in a title fight.