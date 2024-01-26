Liam Nolan returns against Nauzet Trujillo on February 17 ONE Championship bill live on Sky Sports

Liam Nolan will return to action when he fights Nauzet Trujillo on ONE Championship’s February 17 bill live on Sky Sports.

Nolan takes on Spain's Trujillo in a Muay Thai contest on the bill headlined by Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight world title defence against Felipe Lobo.

Britain's Nolan is determined to make an impression against Trujilo. "He's been around for a while, I know of him," Nolan told Sky Sports.

"This is a tough opponent. I've got to be on my game but definitely I'll be winning, winning this one by knockout.

"I will be looking to knock this guy out."

It's a rapid turnaround for Nolan, who fought last on January 13. But the Briton plans to keep active so he is ready to challenge for the ONE lightweight world title later this year.

"We want to build. I'm building towards the world title this year or early next year. That's my goal and I want to get them rounds in before I start challenging for that title. I have to fight opponents like this next guy and just be as active as I can," he said.

"I have fought [people] like Sinsamut (Klinmee), top guys before but I need to get just those rounds in. I think after this fight I'll be ready."

Last time out he put in an accomplished performance to beat Ali Aliev, but Nolan believes he is continuing to adapt.

"It's a different sport. You've got four-ounce gloves, it's a much faster pace. You have to adapt and it takes some time sometimes to get your style for this new format," he explained.

"It is a gamechanger - you have to change a lot of things in your game. I think when I first came to fight in ONE I came with that sort of more traditional Thai boxing style, because that's what I was training and fighting.

"You soon realise you've got to improve your boxing, you've got tighten your defence."

Nolan warned: "I showed little bits of it in my last fight with Aliev, but I feel like I can show so much more.

"I only showed a glimpse of what I can do and I want to go and really show everything in this next one now, the new style that I'm bringing."

Watch Liam Nolan on the Jonathan Haggerty vs Felipe Lobo bill in the early hours of February 17 live on Sky Sports.