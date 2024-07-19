ONE Championship: Watch free live stream as fierce rivals Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rak Erawan rematch

Click or tap the video below to watch a free stream from 1.30pm, UK time
Friday 19 July 2024 13:21, UK
ONE Friday Fights are back - and you can watch a free live stream of the latest big event from Bangkok with Sky Sports.
In the main event, heated rivals Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rak Erawan run it back in a 116-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.
Songchainoi has remained undefeated since joining ONE Championship, earning six victories including a big win over his old foe Rak.
But Rak, a former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai champion, is eager to get some redemption and even the score at his stomping grounds.
The rest of the 12-bout spectacle promises just as many thrills.
Superball Wankhongohm MBK looks to build upon his three-fight winning streak, Mongolian mixed martial artist Nachyn Sat seeks his fifth straight victory, and Ongbak Fairtex, the stablemate of ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex, makes his debut.