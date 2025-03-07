One Championship: British fighter Marie McManamon's has 'win-win' title shot against Allycia Rodrigues in Thailand

Watch British fighter Marie McManamon challenge world champion Allycia Rodrigues for the ONE Atomweight muay thai world title on ONE Fight 29 this weekend in Thailand, live on Sky Sports.

McManamon, the UK's No 1-ranked muay thai fighter, gets a golden opportunity at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, stepping in on just two weeks' notice to face Rodrigues for the world title.

The original challenger Shir Cohen withdrew from the match up against Rodrigues due to injury. The call then went to McManamon's coach Chris Knowles, who also trains kickboxing champion Jonathon Haggerty.

"Despite only two weeks' notice, we believe we have the skill set and the right people around us to do this," McManamon told ONE Championship.

After a two-year hiatus, she returned to the ring in December 2024, reclaiming her number one spot in the UK. Now, she's aiming to shock the world on ONE Championship's global stage.

The British fighter flew out to Thailand and is currently deep in training with her coaches, fine-tuning her skills and preparing for the ultimate test. Her camp's confidence is clear, believing she possesses the tools to upset the odds.

"I'm feeling more excited as the week goes on," she revealed. "The training I'm being put through is another level, and I'm ready to challenge myself against the best in the world. It really is a win-win situation for me. I have no pressure and am ready to just give my absolute best."

Her opponent Rodrigues, the reigning atomweight queen, is formidable. Known for her powerful striking and skilled close-range attacks, the Brazilian fighter will be looking to defend her crown and maintain her dominance.

The champion has proven her worth time and again. Since she won her title against the former world champion Stamp Fairtex, Rodrigues has gone undefeated in the Atomweight division. She will undoubtedly be a stern test for the British challenger.

The stage is set for a captivating clash between Allycia's forward style and McManamon's technical prowess.

Can McManamon pull off a stunning upset and bring the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title? Watch ONE Fight Night 29 live on Saturday from 1am on Sky Sports Mix. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.