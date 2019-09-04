MMA News

Bellator MMA 226: Ryan Bader puts heavyweight title on line against Cheick Kongo

Watch the action this Saturday, live on Sky Sports at 3am

Last Updated: 04/09/19 4:49pm

Ryan Bader will tackle Cheick Kongo in the Octagon
Ryan Bader puts the heavyweight title on the line when he takes on Cheick Kongo in Bellator MMA 226, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Bader (27-5), who also holds the light heavyweight title, is on a seven-fight winning streak, while Frenchman Kongo (30-10-2) has won 10 of his last 11 as he gets another chance to gain the first world title of his career.

The card also features the first four bouts of the 16-man featherweight Grand Prix from the SAP Center, San Jose California.

Six fights (Last fight is five rounds, others are three)

Daniel Carey vs Gaston Bolanos (3 rounds)
Emmanuel Sanchez vs Tywan Claxton (3 rounds)
Sam Sicilia vs Pedro Varvahlo (3 rounds)
Pat Curran vs Adam Borics (3 rounds)
Daniel Straus vs Derek Campos (3 rounds)
Ryan Bader vs Cheick Kongo (5 rounds)

