Bellator 227: Benson Henderson takes on Myles Jury
Watch the action on Sky Sports from 2am on Friday, September 27
Last Updated: 17/09/19 12:02pm
Multi-time world champion Benson Henderson takes on 12-fight UFC veteran Myles Jury in a lightweight clash, live on Sky Sports.
The five-fight card features the promotional debut of Jury (17-4) who goes up against Henderson (27-8).
In the co-main event, Jon Tuck (10- 5) steps in for the injured Paul Redmond and will face veteran Brandon Girtz (16-8) at lightweight. SBG's Kiefer Crosbie (6-1) will collide with Portuguese fighter Hugo Pereira (4-2) in a 165lbs catchweight bout.
Elsewhere, women's featherweight Leah McCourt (2-1) steps up against Kerry Hughes (3-4) and Dublin's Frans Mlambo (7-4) meets Dominique Wooding (6-2) in an exciting bantamweight bout.
- Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (27-8) vs. Myles Jury (17-4)
- Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (16-8) vs. Jon Tuck (10-5)
- Catchweight 165lbs Bout: Kiefer Crosbie (6-1) vs. Hugo Pereira (4-2)
- Women's Featherweight Bout: Leah McCourt (2-1) vs. Kerry Hughes (3-4)
- Bantamweight Bout: Frans Mlambo (7-4) vs. Dominique Wooding (6-2)