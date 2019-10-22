MMA News

Bellator 231 & 232: Jake Hager, Paul Daley and Douglas Lima all in action

Last Updated: 22/10/19 4:29pm

Britain's Paul Daley leads the Bellator MMA double header this weekend on Sky Sports
There's a massive Bellator MMA double-header this weekend on Sky Sports with Jake Hager, Paul Daley and Douglas Lima all in action.

Friday's action kicks off from Mohegan Sun, Connecticut with former WWE superstar Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger (2-0), stepping into the Octagon against Anthony Garrett (4-2).

A heavyweight rematch features in the main event as Frank Mir and Roy Nelson are set to lock horns.

Mir won the first fight by unanimous decision at UFC 130 in May 2011.

Bellator MMA 231

Jake Hager vs Anthony Garrett
Bec Rawlings vs Ilara Joanne
Ed Ruth vs Jason Jackson
Phil Davis vs Karl Albrektsson
Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson

On Saturday, Britain's Paul Daley goes up against Saad Awad in a 175-pound catchweight bout, while Douglas Lima tackles Rory MacDonald over five rounds in a huge rematch of Bellator 192, which was won on points by 'Red King' MacDonald.

Bellator MMA 232

Robin Van Roosmalen vs Cris Lencioni
Nick Newell vs Manny Muro
Patrick Mix vs Isaiah Chapman
Paul Daley vs Saad Awad
Rory MacDonald vs Douglas Lima

Watch the huge Bellator weekend with us live on Sky Sports Action on Friday night from 2am and Saturday night from 2am.

