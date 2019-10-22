Bellator 231 & 232: Jake Hager, Paul Daley and Douglas Lima all in action
Last Updated: 22/10/19 4:29pm
There's a massive Bellator MMA double-header this weekend on Sky Sports with Jake Hager, Paul Daley and Douglas Lima all in action.
Friday's action kicks off from Mohegan Sun, Connecticut with former WWE superstar Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger (2-0), stepping into the Octagon against Anthony Garrett (4-2).
A heavyweight rematch features in the main event as Frank Mir and Roy Nelson are set to lock horns.
Mir won the first fight by unanimous decision at UFC 130 in May 2011.
Bellator MMA 231
|Jake Hager
|vs
|Anthony Garrett
|Bec Rawlings
|vs
|Ilara Joanne
|Ed Ruth
|vs
|Jason Jackson
|Phil Davis
|vs
|Karl Albrektsson
|Frank Mir
|vs
|Roy Nelson
On Saturday, Britain's Paul Daley goes up against Saad Awad in a 175-pound catchweight bout, while Douglas Lima tackles Rory MacDonald over five rounds in a huge rematch of Bellator 192, which was won on points by 'Red King' MacDonald.
Bellator MMA 232
|Robin Van Roosmalen
|vs
|Cris Lencioni
|Nick Newell
|vs
|Manny Muro
|Patrick Mix
|vs
|Isaiah Chapman
|Paul Daley
|vs
|Saad Awad
|Rory MacDonald
|vs
|Douglas Lima
Watch the huge Bellator weekend with us live on Sky Sports Action on Friday night from 2am and Saturday night from 2am.